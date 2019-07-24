Sturgis resident reunited with her four-legged friends

After three long years, Sturgis resident Carol Leonard was reunited with her two furry friends. Leonard says that she and her daughter were devastated when they were dognapped.

"Once you lose a pet and until you know the outcome of what happened, you're always going to wonder. And I've always thought you know maybe someday we will at least know how they are. You never give up hope, you never give up looking you never give up wondering," says Leonard.

After time passed, Carol got two more dogs, Minnie Mouse and Aries.

Unfortunately, Minnie Mouse recently passed away from cancer and to make things worse, Aries wandered away from home.

"Heartbroken, I was looking on Facebook trying to see if maybe someone found Aries and put her picture on Facebook. And a friend of mine contacted me and said I might have found your dog. So I was looking and said that doesn't look like Aires, but I recognized that kink on that ear," says Leonard.

Even though the Humane Society of the Black Hills had two dogs named Mary and Cherry, Leonard knew it was her pups that were dognapped a few years ago.

"I called them, and I said those were the dogs that were dognapped from my daughter. And I said the brown-faced once is Tinker and they said that's weird because she had a collar with the name Tinker on it," says Leonard.

She then headed to the police department to obtain the police report that was filed when they were stolen. After that, she was off to reunite with her dogs.

"Believe it or not, I was extremely nervous. My friend and I pulled into the parking lot of the Humane Society, and I was shaking, and she looks at me and says Carol calm down these are the girls you found them," says Leonard.

When they were reunited, there was no dry eye in sight.

"Never give up hope that your pet is out there. Some days miracles happen, and this is a wonderful ending to a very long story. And that story can happen to you too," says Leonard.