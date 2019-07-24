More traffic lights due to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is getting closer and that means an influx of traffic in and around town.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has been preparing since the Fourth of July setting up seven temporary portable signal trailers around the Rapid City area.

One of the temporary light has already started to be put up like the one-off Highway 385 and Highway 44 near Pactola Lake to help with rally traffic.

This area, in particular, has a history of being backed up - causing people to take unnecessary risks.

"The last thing we want to do is have a motorcycle go down, have someone hit a motorcycle. It's very traumatic not only for the motorcycle driver of course but for the person who hits them," says Michael Carlson, Rapid City area engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. "We are trying everything we can to make the rally safe for everybody so they can enjoy their time in the Hills."

There are 12 lights going to be put up in Rapid City for the upcoming rally.