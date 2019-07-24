Vendors set up early for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is coming soon and vendors are setting up tent-shops now. But one vendor has a lot of work to do as they set up more than one shop.

Ten workers bring in load after load of tables to Lazelle Street to set up Patch Stop.

Patch Stop will display over 10,000 patches.

Alex Natz who sews patches on the spot per the customer's request, says every year it seems business grows. Therefore, the shop is expanding.

Two semi trucks arrived to bring hundreds of tables to help set up the 10 locations they will have during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Natz says each location needs at least 20 tables.

To pace themselves, the workers are setting up one pop up shop per day.

"The line builds up so crazy. One location cannot keep up with the amount of people that want patches right on the spot. That's why we have one here (Lazelle Street), one in the other corner, one down the street. There is three more in Deadwood. Then, there's Main Street. Then, there's Full Throttle. So we are pretty much everywhere because patches is the thing that everybody wants," Natz said.

The shop on Lazelle Street will be open starting next week.