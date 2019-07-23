Young boy from Cleveland has a big traveling goal

The Jones family is on a mission to show their son Gabriel all 50 states before he turns 18.

The six-year-old has visited 15 so far, including, now, South Dakota.

The idea came along after his parents wanted him to experience different lifestyles.

They bought him a scratch-off map of the 50 states, and now every time they return home from a new state, they scratch it off.

They hope that by traveling throughout the country, their son will always have memories to fall back on.

"Travel around every year to every state. I just mark it off my map, and then I will use it for memory when I show my kids," says Gabriel Jones.

Gabriel says that his favorite state so far has been South Dakota because of the people and the "loud noises."