Rapid City Downtown Ambassadors meet 14,000 people near and far

Tourists from all 50 states have made an appearance in Rapid City's downtown. The Downtown Ambassadors were waiting for the longest to check New Hampshire off the list but finally met a family this weekend.

Manuel Davila, a Downtown Ambassador, strolls through Rapid City's downtown area to interact with tourists. (KEVN)

Five Downtown Ambassadors have interacted with 14,000 people in just a month and a half.

Coming from near and far, the ambassadors enjoy hearing the accents from around the world by meeting people from 25 countries.

"I met some ladies from Sweden. They wanted to take a picture with me. So I sat down I took a picture. There was about eight of them. So that was an interesting encounter. I think only one of them spoke English the rest of them we're speaking Swedish," Dion Whiting, a Downtown Ambassador.

While most visitors ask about local attractions, Whiting said the most common question they ask is where is the drugstore?

However, the ambassadors said tourists are more focused on how friendly Rapid City seems to be and admire the red shirt helpers.

"We've had people from South Dakota on the east side of the state say wow we should have this in our city," Manuel Davila, a Downtown Ambassador.

Part of the Downtown Ambassadors' job is to keep an eye on the area.

But there really isn't much crime according to Manuel Davila.

He said the ambassadors have only had to report four minor incidents involving people being a little too intoxicated.

Whiting said to also help eliminate the slight panhandling in the area he likes to talk to the homeless.

"Cause they are still people. There's quite a few that are here almost every day. I figure I might as well get to know them. That way whenever something like that does happen we don't have an issue and we can just talk. And say hey look you guys got to go. There's business owners who don't appreciate you being out here in front of their business," Whiting said.

Davila said the tourists are constantly mentioning how friendly Rapid City seems to be so he sends them off with an invitation.

"I keep inviting them all. Yeah you might as well come back and enjoy South Dakota, live here. I mean it's a nice place. If you can get use to the blizzards in the winter, we have a couple. But other than that we have hot days, we got cold days. But mostly we have good days," Davila said.

Whiting said the ambassadors are thinking about expanding their service by another hour to help accommodate tourists' demands.