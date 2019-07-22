Meth arrests on the rise in Pennington County

In just one month, law enforcement agencies in Pennington County have made 130 felony drug arrests, as meth arrests in particular continue to rise.

Felony drug arrests are up five percent this year compared to the same date in 2018.

By this time last year, there were 769 arrests. This year, that number has risen to 800.

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said deputies are encountering meth routinely on traffic stops.

But, Thom said they are making strides to improve drug treatment since meth is a drug with a high relapse rate.

County drug treatment counselors have said meth treatment tends to last between six weeks to six months, which is why the push for Care Campus is so important to Thom.

Construction is still ongoing at the Care Campus drug treatment center on Kansas City Street.

The center will have 64 treatment beds on the second floor.

Thom hopes the meth crisis will eventually take a turn for the better.

"I'm hoping we are going to hit a plateau here and then start to downtrend. With stories like this we help raise the awareness. Of course, it's a multi-prong approach. Governor Noem and her budget, legislature approved it, put more money into treatment into prevention. I think those coupled with strong enforcement is going to be the key," Thom said.

Construction at the Care Campus is a month ahead of schedule. It's expected to be completed by early October.