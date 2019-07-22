Fire hits Rapid Valley home

A fire tore through a Rapid Valley garage Monday afternoon and threatened to engulf the home attached to it but firefighters were able to save the main structure.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The flames broke out a little after 1:30 p.m. and quickly took over the garage at the home on the 2400 block of Sprucewood Street.

Rapid Valley Volunteer Firefighters responded and found dangerous conditions. Gasoline was pouring out of a pickup truck in the garage and firefighters had to bring out some chemical fire retardant as water won't douse a gas fire.

Extra help was called in as the heat made the work difficult for the responding firefighters.

"A day like today with the temperatures being high and the humidity is what the killer is," said Rapid Valley Asst. Fire Chief Tim Kobes. "Nobody is used to working in the high humidity that we've had so that's why we're calling in extra people to give us a hand here. Water, water, water. Not only on the fire but in the fire fighters. It's very important."