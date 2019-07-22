Sturgis is prepped for vendors for the 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

It's only a matter of days before the kickoff of the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and vendors are already gearing up.

Currently crews with the city of Sturgis are putting up traffics signals and signs in anticipation of the hundreds of people who will converge on this all but sleepy town.

Last year there were over 600 vendors that called Sturgis home for the week of the Rally. As of today, they have a little over 200 that have sought a vending permit and although the numbers are low right now ... Sturgis is more than prepared for the granddaddy of rallies.

"I think it will be a really good rally, were just hoping for good weather you know and everything, but the city is pretty much all ready to go," Christina Steele with the City of Sturgis. "We've had items in place for several weeks already, they're hanging traffic signals today and putting out signage, that sort of thing. So we should be in pretty good shape to go a week from Friday."

It's not too late to register for a vending permit. You can either do it at City Hall or register online. For more information on how to register visit 79th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally