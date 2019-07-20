South Dakota native is inspiring others to accept their differences

From a young age, Krista Kay Rabenberg was always ahead above the rest.

As a child, she was bullied due to her height, and by the age of 17, she stood tall at six foot six.

Rabenberg struggled with her height for many years but eventually learned to accept herself.

Since then, she felt it was important to reach out and influence others to be proud of their differences. That is why she wrote the book "A Head Above the Rest."

The children's book speaks about the importance of accepting your insecurities and people's differences.

"The last sentence of the book kind of says it all. It says when you learn to love yourself, you can be ahead about the rest no matter how tall you are. So I just feel like it's all about your mindset. So I hope that mindset can carry through adulthood because I feel like we all need to know that," says Rabenberg.

You can buy the book on Amazon for $20.