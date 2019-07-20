The Hope Center continues to help the community

"I have been homeless off and on the last 15 years," says Joel Bennett.

He camps out in a tent in the forest five miles out of town, but he has come a very long way.

"Joel was walking into town, and it would take him about two hours to get here. And then he would stand in line for a potential day job," says Executive Director of the Hope Center, Melanie Timm.

Even though it took Bennett quite some time to get into town that never stopped him, but he hit a rough patch for three months because his phone got stolen.

This affected his work life because potential employers couldn't contact him.

"I really needed the Hope Center because I was struggling for food and things," says Bennett.

He worked three days in those three months because he didn't have a phone.

"I'm getting up at 3:30 A.M. If I get a job that day I would frequently have 18 and a half 19 hour day. Working myself to the bone and maybe not eating enough," says Bennett.

Eventually, a community member donated a phone, which allowed him to get back to work.

He says the Hope Center staff helped him tremendously to get back to where he is because they treat him with dignity and respect.

"We just love working with Joel. He's a great guy, and he has great intentions and here at the Hope Center that is what we're all about. We're all about building relationships with people," says Timm.

As Joel continues to work hard, his advice to everyone is not to judge because you never know what it's like to be in another person's shoes.

"You feel like you are treated like a lower life form," says Bennett.

Right now, Joel is keeping his head up high and putting his energy into his new job.

He received a bike which has cut down his commute. His next goal is to get an apartment by the winter.

If anyone is in need of help the Hope Center is open Monday through Friday.