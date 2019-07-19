Excessive summer heat can take a toll on your body, but it can also take a toll on your car

As the weather heats up and people are enjoying the sun, it's important to remember that the suns' rays can do damage to your car.

"You think you get a pass in the summer because it's nice weather and I don't have to worry about, but it truly does take a toll on your vehicle as well," says AAA District Manager, Rhonda Keller.

When the temps rise, the first thing people will notice is that their car may not have enough fluid.

The summer heat could negatively affect your car's battery, tires, and motor oil.

Car owners should keep an eye on this because hot engines need more oil during this time of year.

"Make sure that you have frequent oil changes. Make sure that your tires are inflated properly. Hot asphalt, hot weather is very hard on your tires as well," says Keller.

If you keep your car out in the sun for a long time and want to keep the temperature down, it's essential to take the proper steps and prepare beforehand.

"The reflective sun visor they put in there I've seen them drop the temperature 20 and 30 degrees. So if you can get your windows tinted or put something in there to obstruct the sun from actually coming in the vehicle, it won't heat up as bad," says Midas mechanic, Joe Prevratil.