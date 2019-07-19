42nd Annual Festival in the Park to kick off in Spearfish

If you're looking for a weekend full of music and crafts, the 42nd Annual Festival in the Park in Spearfish, is the perfect event to go to.

Around 200 vendors started setting up this morning at the Spearfish Park, getting ready for thousands of visitors.

Festival in the Park is one of the largest outdoor summer arts and music festivals in the upper Midwest. The non-profit Matthews Opera House and arts center sponsors the event. It costs a minor fee to attend tonight, but it's all for a good cause

"Tonight is our 5 dollar wristband night, so what that means is you need a wristband in order to get access to the event," Becky Naccarato Eastburn, executive director of Matthews Opera House. "That 5 dollars goes directly to benefit matthews children's programming, the programming that we bring in. It really is our largest fundraiser of the year and we're not able to do any of our programming without it's success."

After Friday, Festival in the Park is free and continues through Sunday. It features live music and plenty of food vendors along with all the arts and crafts ones.

