Protect your skin in the summer

Summer is all fun and games until you get sunburned or attacked by mosquitoes. These are some tips to keep in mind to protect your skin.

Summer is here but so are the sun's strong UV rays.

"Even on the cloudy days it's always important to make sure that you wear sunscreen. Usually SPF 30 is the minimum we recommend in order to protect your skin from harmful UV rays," Regional Health Resident Physician Dr. Joshua Harris said.

After experiencing a terrible sunburn on his back, Cade Janvrin now applies sunscreen every two hours just like Doctor Harris recommends.

"I got a really bad sunburn on my back, with boils and all that, it wasn't fun. I was like sick a couple of days," Parkview Pool Lifeguard Cade Janvrin said.

Dr. Harris advises mothers to limit sun exposure on their infants' skin by covering them up with light clothes, hats and even using an umbrella.

Though jumping in and out of the pool is a must for 9-year-old Penelope, she said she needs to protect herself now to help her skin in the future.

"Well, when you're older you can get skin cancer cause my friend, her mom got skin cancer because she hated sunscreen. She never put it on. I know it's really safe. It's good for your skin and it protects your skin," 9-year-old Penelope Meyer said.

With all the moisture the Black Hills has received, protecting the skin from bugs is just as important.

Dr. Harris said not only are mosquitoes a problem right now but so are ticks, which can carry lime disease.

"Deet is kind of the trident true way of protecting yourself from insects and the diseases that they do carry," Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said though wearing layers of creams and sprays may not be fun, it is necessary to have fun in the sun.