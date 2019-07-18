Canyon Lake Little League Park vandalized

Rapid City Police are looking for the suspects who targeted the Canyon Lake Little League Park.

Police were dispatched to Canyon Lake Little League Fields around 4:05 PM on Wednesday for a report of graffiti that had been discovered on several buildings.

Several door knobs were broken off and the vandalism happened between 8:00 PM on July 16th and 8:00 AM on July 17th.

Crews have cleaned up the mess, but anyone with information on the incident or the identities of those responsible is encouraged to contact the police.