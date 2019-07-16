Licensing program for ride-sharing services during rally week

Last year people had a difficult time using the Lyft app due to the company not going through the proper process.

The City manager for Sturgis, Daniel Ainslie, says they do this to make sure the vehicles are safe to drive and to make sure drivers have their required license and insurance.

This ensures the city that residents and visitors are safe.

Ainslie says he encourages drivers to act now if they plan to work in the area during the rally.

Any of these ride-sharing apps or anything like that we more than welcome into our community. However, they do need to register and pay a license just like any other taxi service. So either Lyft or Uber can pay as a company and then their individual drivers would be able to license for free or the individual licensee would be able to do it themselves as well," says Ainslie.

Ainslie says that if you're unable to get around through with the ride-sharing services it's important to remember that Sturgis has designated taxi pick up and drop off location in downtown.