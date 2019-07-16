Sturgis extends ambulance service -- for now

Ambulances will continue to run outside Sturgis city limits in Meade County, until at least December 31st.

Sturgis City Council meeting Monday night.

That decision came through after a four and a half hour Sturgis City Council meeting last night.

The city claims that they lose 60-thousand dollars a year taking calls from residents who don't pay city property taxes.

Despite so much focus being put on the upcoming Sturgis Rally, the Buffalo Chip Campground believes Monday night's decision on ambulance service will impact them year-round.

"If there are emergencies, what happens? What about the people who are driving down the highway. What happens if I get into a car accident on my way to work and I'm outside the city of Sturgis. Do I get an ambulance service? I don't know, and that's very worrying to think about," says Buffalo Chip employee, Nyla Griffith.

With more than 20 employees, Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff says their top priority is making sure everyone is safe.

"If we don't have ambulance service, our employee's families don't have ambulance service, their neighbors don't have ambulance service I mean it's an essential need," says Woodruff.

There are continuing concerns for the business after one team member had a stroke on the job.

"These folks here are residence and the guest of our residence and the relatives that come to visit and everything they are in that area where the city of Sturgis is considering discontinuing ambulance service too. So it impacts everybody year-round," says Woodruff.

Even with the possible setback in 2020, Woodruff is optimistic and says that no matter what the campground won't be out an ambulance service.

Even if service from Sturgis eventually ends, he's confident there will be other options to keep his staff and customers protected.