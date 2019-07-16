Pennington County Jail kitchen, laundry expansion on schedule

The expansion project at the Pennington County Jail is moving along and on Tuesday the Pennington County Commission gave the go ahead to purchase new kitchen equipment.

The $5.3 million project will upgrade the jail's kitchen and laundry capacity to meet current demand. The facilities were built in 1990 when the jail had 336 beds. Today the jail can handle 650 inmates.

Overall the project is mostly keeping on schedule, officials say.

"The weather put us back about three weeks, with all the rain so on," said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom. "The schedule got pushed back a little bit but we're still on budget. The laundry and kitchen are about 30 years old and in need of upgrading. We serve about 750,000 meals a year so it's a very high volume operation."

Thom said he expects the project to be completed by April next year.