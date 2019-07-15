Rapid City residents call for action near Green Valley Drive

On Sunday morning, 23-year-old Ivan Givanni Rice died after crashing into the bridge at the corner of Green Valley Drive and Reservoir Road.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol, in the last 10 years, there have been five crashes in that area.

It's the left turn many nearby residents call dangerous.

Ivan Givanni Rice was turning left on Green Valley Drive to go home. Police said, the 23-year-old was driving too fast and ended up crashing into the bridge railing... falling into Rapid Creek.

But this is not the first fatal accident at this corner.

Sgt. Chris Hislip with Pennington County Sheriff's Office said he remembers 18-year-old RaeLynne Pike who died in 2008. She crashed into the bridge railing on the opposite side of the road. Now, a memorial marks the spot.

"I can actually say that's what this is for. There was a young lady who had a motor vehicle accident here on this bridge and lost her life due to that. But I wouldn't say this is a common area for major accidents," Hislip said.

However, Rice's grandmother disagrees.

"Yeah, it's a dangerous corner. Especially at night or in the weather. It's really hard you know, to see and it gets slick. It's a bad place," Tami Rice said.

Several people in the area said it's just too common for Green Valley Drive to be flooded once Rapid Creek overflows.

One woman said the rainstorms Sunday night pushed the water out to the yellow line in the middle of the road. She said it's moments like these that make the road slippery for drivers.

"It's a dangerous turn. I like to see them get a barrier. Maybe like the wire ropes that they have on the interstate. So that way if you miss your turn, you have a chance. Cause right now you don't really have a chance if you miss this turn," Ebony Afraid of Lighting, a Rapid City resident, said.

"At the same time the way this road is built here the corner needs to be brought up, I think and changed. Something with the water coming over the edge all the time," Deborah Clark, a Rapid City resident, said.

On Sunday night, family and friends gathered at the bridge and lit candles in memory of Rice.

They are now asking how many more flowers are people going to lay until action is taken at this intersection.