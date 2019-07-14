Drag show brunch to wrap up Pride Festival in Rapid City

Rapid City wraps up Pride Festival with a first-time drag show brunch at the Holiday Inn on Fifth Street.

Nearly 80 people showed up for bottomless mimosas as drag queens serenaded and danced at the Holiday Inn next to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

A money jar made it's way around the room to collect donations to help the Black Hills Center for Equality, a virtual organization.

The organization's president, Sarah Keppen, said the money will help bring the organization to life by purchasing a place to set up an office.

One of the drag show performers said the overwhelming support the Rapid City crowd has shown in the last few days is touching.

"Restaurants and bars celebrating us by flying our flag and giving us discounts. I'm sorry I'm going to cry right now but to see that here in Rapid City. It's amazing, it really is. We've come a long way in the times that we have and it was really amazing to see that support," Miss Dixy Divine, a drag show performer, said.

The organization will count all the donations throughout the week.