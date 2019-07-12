Deadwood holds 5th Annual 3 Wheeler Rally

Hundreds of three-wheeled vehicles of different makes and models were out on the streets of Deadwood all week for the 5th Annual 3 Wheeler Rally.

It doesn't matter if it's a motorcycle, a side-by-side or a sling shot, as long as your vehicle had 3 wheels all trikes were welcome.

Almost 700 hundred people registered for this event which featured poker runs, destinations rides, a parade, socials, contest prizes, vendors and more. Each year the 3 Wheel Rally continues to grow whether it's the people that come every year or for their first time, one thing is certain, they love South Dakota's hospitality.

"It's the best feeling to see all of these trikes coming into town because they are so sincerely happy to be here in South Dakota," said Teresa Schanzenbach. "South Dakotans are known for their great hospitality and our tourism and because of that wherever they go, it doesn't matter where they are. Whether they are here at the rally or anywhere in the Black Hills, they're being greeted with smiles, people love them."

Saturday, they will be hosting a group of veterans who are part of the Road Warrior Foundation. These veterans are making their way across the country, starting in San Diego. The 3 Wheeler Rally will honor them with an evening meal and then later at the night light parade. They are asking the public to come out to the parade Saturday night to show support for these veterans.

They are asking the public to come out to the parade Saturday night to show support for these veterans. There will be a meet-and-greet afterwards at the Deadwood VFW.