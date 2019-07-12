The Aquatics Center takes a hit

The Aquatics Center took a hit after their windows were vandalized. Now they have three-thousand dollars in damages.

Aquatic specialist Barbara Iwan says that two of their windows are busted after four females were outside sitting on their benches.

The incident happened after the suspects took a rock and threw it at their windows, causing them to bust.

They also caused damage to their handicap push-button for their main doors.

From the surveillance video officials at the facility say that the suspects are between the ages of 12 to 16.

Since the incident, the center is on high alert and is now limiting their

wi-fi to just their customers.

"We've just noticed in our past few incidents that we do have a lot of people loitering outside the building at all hours of the night. So we would like to limit that and keep people from destroying property," says Iwan.

Iwan says if anyone in the community has any leads or tips, they should contact the police department.