RCAS scuttles bond proposal, for now

The Rapid City Area School Board (RCAS) has scrapped a resolution to present voters with an opportunity to approve a $250 million bond.

The bond would have provided much needed funding for the district to build new schools and upgrade old facilities.The board hoped to put the bond to the voters on September 17 but chose to pull back after it appeared the pubic didn't know enough about the plans.

Katy Urban with the school district says the board isn't giving up, but is simply pushing the timeline back to give people more time to get informed.

"They still fully intend on putting the bond on the ballot. It's just they felt they needed more time to really inform the community," Urban said. "It's such a big decision. It's a lot to ask and they want to make sure everyone in the community really has the time to be informed, to understand what's going on."

The plan accompanying the bond proposal includes replacing three elementary schools with bigger versions, completely rebuilding South and West Middle Schools, along with a host of renovations and upgrades.

