Main Street Square fountains go down

A popular mainstay in the heart of downtown was a little less popular Thursday after a minor breakdown.

The fountains at Main Street Square went silent for about an hour and half after a pump went down. Dan Senftner with Destination Rapid City says the jets are extremely complex and require daily maintenance.

When the pump broke they had to completely shutdown the water and called for a repairman. While the fountain looks like a simple sprinkler system, Senftner says the behind the scenes work is much more similar to a city pool.

"You've got six pumps that drive all that water. You have 14 jets there which need to be serviced," Senftner said. "You've got the big ones, called smooth bores that shoot the water way high, that's it's own pump then you have the Roughlock Falls which is on the other end. It's not your sprinkler system at home, that's for sure."

Senfter says more than 1,000 people visit the fountains everyday.