Where is all the water at Main Street Square?

Who doesn't like a good splash on a hot summer day?

Families gather at Main Street Square for a free cool down but are noticing a little less water.

Several children slipped on their bathing suits and ran around in the water fountains at Main Street Square.

But everyone is wondering where is all the water?

Dan Senftner with Main Street Square said one of the five pumps is having motor problems.

The 10-year-old pump started acting up on Wednesday and Senftner immediately called for help.

It's 10-year-old James Anderson second time playing in the downtown fountains and he is a little disappointed the scene is not the same as last time.

"It feels good. But, I don't really know. There's only a little bit like, it's just bits of water. Not that much. It's even starting to dry," James said.

Senftner said the pump should be replaced by tomorrow.