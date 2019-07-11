Soil moisture keeping wildfire danger moderate

They say the grass is always greener -- and this year with all the rain we've had, it's taller, too.

Does that mean we're looking at fire danger now that the temperatures are rising?

Turns out the wildland fire danger will remain low for some time even if the weather stays hot and dry, officials say.

The record rainfall we've seen has fueled an explosion of growth in all kinds of grasses and when the grasses dry out they can burn and spread wildfire. But right now there is still plenty of moisture in the soils to keep the grasses happy -- and fire danger low -- for weeks.

"We're still seeing well above average precipitation," said State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo. "And this time of year we really need to see drought conditions, or at least some short term precipitation deficits, to get big wildfires across Western South Dakota."

