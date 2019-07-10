Keeping your pup safe during the hot weather

According to the American Kennel Club, the inside of a parked car in 70-degree weather can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes, so it's essential to be mindful of your pets tagging along on your errands.

When the sun is out, it's essential to keep a close eye on your furry friends.

Senior Animal Services and Enforcement officer Kelsey Harty says during the hot summer season they receive a massive influx of calls about dogs in cars.

The city does have an ordinance that forbids leaving animals in cars if it leaves them in direct harm.

When it comes to pets staying outside, it's essential to make sure there is a shady area for them, especially if they're out for an extended period of time.

"If you can put your bare feet on it without burning, it should be safe for the dogs. But always be mindful that the pavement and asphalt are extremely hot and they're basically walking barefoot, so if it's not something you'd walk on or let your children walk on, it's probably not safe to take them out on the walk either," says Harty.

Animal Enforcement also says if your dog is not acting themselves after exposure to heat, they might need veterinary care.