New online payment system for parking tickets

Paying your parking tickets just got a bit easier thanks to Rapid City's new online payment system.

A new way to pay your parking tickets.

The up to date website allows people to take a look at any parking tickets they may have accumulated over time.

This now allows them to pay off old and new fines.

To locate their ticket, people will need to include their license plate and citation number.

City Spokesman Darrell Shoemaker says if people have three parking tickets and more than one hundred dollars in fines, there is a very good chance their car will be booted.

"Each year, we collect or have a large number of uncollectable parking tickets. Most of those the vast majority of those are single ticket offenses. And we know a number of those might be visitors to the community, might be college students that end up moving on, says Shoemaker.

The city is now up to 12-thousand unpaid tickets, and Shoemaker hopes this will encourage others to pay off any old tickets and new ones on time.