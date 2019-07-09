Pop-up park coming to Rapid City

July is National Parks and Recreation Month. Rapid City will celebrate by bringing a pop-up park.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation workers will add a little greenery in the parking lot of Hay Camp Brewery in downtown.

A pop-up park is a temporary way to bring some activity to an underutilized place.

People can expect to see giant checkers and freshly cut tree rings. The workers will also bring out two planters to add a little color.

Parks and Rec landscape designer, Melissa Petersen said it's a way to partner with a local business for a great cause.

"We just hope that people go out to use it. Have a fun time. Have a reason to go outside even when it's hot. Maybe it's raining that day. But, yeah just another place to get outside and enjoy the summer months, " Petersen said.

The park will be installed next week and will last to the end of the month.