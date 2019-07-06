Local veteran helping others

One local veteran in Rapid City is helping other local veterans train their service animals.

Founder and trainer of Super Dogs for Super Heroes, Becky Flanagan says that about 20 veterans currently commit suicide every day.

This warrior wanted to try and put a stop to that so she designed the classes so vets and their dogs could come together.

During the classes, Flanagan helps the owners and volunteers train their service animals by putting them through different activities and drills.

The exercises are designed to help the animals be up to par when they go out to the community.

"It's tough. I mean you come back, and you're dealing with so much, and you can't deal with it. And being a veteran myself, I've seen how much dogs have helped me to deal with the effects of war," says Flanagan.

Flanagan says that the program also matches service dogs to veterans.

