Fourth of July fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD



Veterans are the reason why we can admire fireworks shooting up into the night sky on July 4th.

But they are also the same heroes who struggle on this day.

Jesse Darling served in the Army for four years as an infantryman in Kosovo and Iraq.

He now suffers from PTSD and said when the sound of firecrackers go off it's like a war zone all over again.

"The larger canisters when those go off it sounds like the initial impact on a motor round. So you get a little jumpy. It brings back a lot of the old memories and you know, a lot of guys don't want to relive those memories," Darling said.

Though Darling loves to celebrate the holiday by orchestrating a party complete with a firework show in the backyard, he puts on noise cancelling headphones to block out the fire cracker sounds.

But the bright lights can be jarring too, according to T. Lane Hayes, Black Hills Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention case manager. He said there are too many veterans who try to numb their worries, which tend to lead tom more addictions.

"A lot of times that can be with isolation comes alcohol or drug use. As just that sense of coping the only way I can get through is to shut down these triggers, these emotions, these memories," Hayes said.

Hayes said on this holiday, phone calls tend to spike up in the night with veterans seeking for help.

In a stressful moment, he advises PTSD veterans to count numbers or recite the alphabet backwards to help ease the tension. However, communication is the true prescription he gives out.

Darling seeks counseling and takes medication to treat his PTSD but said he wants to see more veterans join group counseling services.

"When these men and women come home it's good to talk about their experiences right away, I think. It's not a job for everyone but it's still a job. If you have bad experiences at a job, it helps when you talk with your co-workers about it. They understand," Darling said.

If a veteran is going through a tough time, they can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273- 8255 at any time.