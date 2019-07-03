Pennington County Sheriff office gun auction

The Pennington County Sheriff office is currently accepting bids for the bulk sale of 67 confiscated firearms.

The guns come from an array of different cases -- some seized in crimes, while others were given up voluntarily.

In order to participate in the auction, bidders are required to have a federal firearms license.

Pennington County Sheriff's office Sargent Taylor Sperle says that all of the proceeds go to the Sheriff's office -- which helps them buy much-needed equipment.

"This process has been good for the sheriff's office in the past. We have always had good luck with it and it works well for us and we never had any issues," says Sperle.

People who meet the qualification can start placing their bids on the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The auction closes at noon on July 17th.