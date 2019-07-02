Trolley rides for disabled people are back

Trolley on the trail is back with a new ride.

For the past 15 years, Game, Fish and Parks partnered with the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce to host the program for people with mobility issues to go on the George S. Mickelson Trail.

On most summer days, hiking the George S. Mickelson Trail sounds like a great idea. But for people with disabilities, they might have to cut the hike short. But not anymore.

Fifteen people boarded a Deadwood trolley Tuesday afternoon to take a 20 mile trip from the Englewood Trailhead to Rochford.

Though the trail, which follows an old railroad track, is ADA approved, the drawback is the up to 16-mile distance between some trailheads and the next access point.

"So you can't take the motorized scooters, you can't take the electric wheelchairs. Somebody whose in a wheelchair that needs to push themselves out and back, it just becomes a very long distance for those individuals before they can get on and get off," George S. Mickelson Trail Manager Dana Garry-Reiprich said.

After the old trolley ran it's course with the engine last year, a new trolley with extra room is taking on the trail.

For four hours, Garry- Reiprich talks about the history of the railroad as the trolley rides the same route the train once took.

The trip is a first for Jerry Perret who suffers from bone marrow cancer.

Perret left his cane at home and hopped on the trolley with a few family members to get out of the house.

"My oldest daughter lined it up. And she keeps me pretty busy. She's afraid I am going to die in the recliner chair. But I'm not going to let that happen. That's why we're here," Perrett said.

There are five trips throughout the year. Three starting from Deadwood and two trips start in the Hill City area.

The next trip will be July 10 taking off from the Hill City area.

If you want to reserve a spot on the trolley call NeighborWorks at (605) 578-1401.