Rapid City Public Library celebrates UFO World Day

Kids at the Rapid City Public Library (RCPL) had an out-of-this-world experience Tuesday.

The library celebrated World UFO Day with a little bit of slime as kids could experience the ultimate UFO adventure with make and take crafts and alien inspired activities.

Participants could also build an alien observatory and fly an alien-automated drone to examine the planet on behalf of mysterious distant creatures.

World UFO Day is an awareness day for people to gather together and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects. July 2, acknowledges the 1949 Roswell, N.M., UFO incident.

"That's what today is all about, all kinds of experiments, we're making oobleck, we had a slime display, and now they're mixing the slime and the oobleck," Janet Parr, events coordinator at RCPL, "so we'll see what happens with that."

The alien-automated drone was a big hit with the children but getting it out of space was a bit tricky.

"It was really easy to fly through the hula hoop, but it was really hard to land," said Paxton, a 9-year-old UFO World Day participant.

The activities ended with a showing of the cult film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," which was written and directed by Steven Spielberg.

The movie put Hulett, Wyoming, on the map for using Devil's Tower as a plot element and location.