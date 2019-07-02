Historic air rescue service debuts in Pine Ridge

A new helicopter air rescue service based on the Pine Ridge Reservation just might save lives -- and make business history in the process.

A new air ambulance service launches in Pine Ridge Village Tuesday.

What started more than two years ago as a dream has become historic reality.

Local political leaders were looking for a solution to a difficult problem. Crucial time was lost when emergency air lifts had to be called in from Rapid City.

"Critical incidents that happen on our reservation, every minute counts and everybody in the health profession knows that every minute counts," said Richard Greenwald, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council.

When the local district leaders met Wade Black a creative solution was hatched. With Black's help a partnership was crafted with Texas-based Apollo Med Flight to bring a new emergency air service based in Pine Ridge. Oglala Lakota Air Rescue was launched.

"We believe we are making history by being the first Native owned air rescue in the United States," said Derek Janis, the president of the Pine Ridge District.

Crucial minutes can now be shaved off response times.

"You're losing at least 45 minutes in the event of a major accident or emergency," said Black how is CEO of the new service. "With the aircraft now being (based on the reservation) we're able, really to respond in a matter of minutes. So this is going to be crucial in serving the people and is going to make a big difference in saving lives."

The service, with pilots, a helicopter, nurses and EMTs all based in Pine Ridge, was ushered in with ceremony in Pine Ridge on Tuesday. Chief Wakinayan Sna Mani blessed the aircraft and secured an eagle feather in the cockpit. He gave the helicopter a Lakota name, Wambli wiconi uh" ainyan which roughly translates into "eagle that saves lives."

"This is the first tribally-owned program in the country," said Black. "This is going to I hope create a wave in the change of health care in the needs of tribes throughout the country."

Added Greenwald: "It's a historic day for the people of the Oglala Lakota nation and the fact that we are joining this enterprise as a business. Not only a a self sustaining business but the number one reason is to save lives."