Fate of sales tax revenue uncertain in Buffalo Chip case

This is what we know.

The State Supreme Court will decide soon if the Town of Buffalo Chip can continue as a municipality.

And this is what we don't know.

What will happen to the town's sales tax receipts if the court rules against the Chip? Turns out, no on really knows.

In February a Meade County Court ruled that there were irregularities when the Town of Buffalo Chip was incorporated in 2015. He ruled the town was invalid. The town lives on today as that decision is on appeal with the state high court. What will happen if the state's top judges side with the lower court?

"That's really a tough question because it's really never happened before," said Town of Buffalo Chip Finance Officer Jim Walczak. "There's no precedent for what's taking place right now and what we're waiting for so that's a tough question."

The town has collected sales tax since 2016 and as of the middle of June the town had $67,768 in its account.

The town's board of trustees voted earlier this year to suspend collection of sales tax and that suspension kicked in Monday.

Turns out Walczak is not alone in his uncertainty about how things would unfold if the high court upholds the lower court ruling.

A spokesperson for the state department of revenue said it would have to ask the courts to figure out how to proceed. There is no statute that covers a dissolution of a city.

Also up in the air is, what would happen to the liquor license issued by the Town of Buffalo Chip to the Buffalo Chip Campground for its dirt motorcycle race track.