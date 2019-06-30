Town of Martin calls tornado on Saturday afternoon 'odd'

Though Martin does not get many tornadoes, several people were worried Saturday afternoon when a silent one touched down. Martin Fire and Rescue Chief Chris O'Bryan and several locals called the storm "odd" as it seemed to be a calm stationary storm.

The tornado northwest of Swett caught people off guard late Saturday afternoon as it spun quietly in one spot.

"I looked to my right as the tornado went to the ground. I looked over there it was. You just kind of go wow. You want to get away from it," Marlon Bunny, a witness of the tornado, said.

Once the funnel cloud was reported to Bennett County Emergency Management several storm spotters headed out to find the storm about 10 miles west of Martin.

Law enforcement blocked Highway 18 to turn traffic around.

According to Emergency Manager Jeff Siscoe, at least two homes were evacuated.

After the tornado siren went off the American Legion Auditorium building was immediately unlocked. About 150 people gathered in the basement for shelter.

Though there are no reported deaths the storm was silent yet destructive.

Siscoe said between the half dollar sized hail and the winds, an unoccupied home was damaged. The windows to the house blew out and the tin roof shingles ripped off.\

Siscoe said the storm affected farmers as it ripped out several rows of corn at the Cooks House farm.

He said the muddy roads is what put up the toughest fight for firefighters as they tried to get closer to the tornado.

Though all the photos and videos on social media helped law enforcement track the storm, Siscoe advises people to stay far away as possible from a tornado. However, keep cell phones nearby, he said.

"People should keep their situational awareness up and keep an eye on the situation. They should tune into social media or somewhere where they can find up to date weather information," Siscoe said.

Bunny said though mother nature may be interesting to see he agrees everyone needs to take a step back.

"We've seen all the damage that they can do and the lives they've taken. We certainly don't need anymore of that," Bunny said.

Martin firefighters are surveying the area to record all the damage. A few animals like rabbits and deer were spotted dead, but firefighters expect a few more animals may be found on farms.