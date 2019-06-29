Rogue priest back in jail

A Rapid City Catholic priest accused of stealing more than $150,000 from area churches is back in the Pennington County Jail.

Father Marcin Garbacz at St. Thomas More High School where he use to be the school's chaplain.

Father Marcin Garbacz was intercepted by IRS agents at the Seattle Airport trying to flee the country back in May. He had booked a one way ticket for his home in Poland.

Since then he has been in federal custody, waiting to be transferred back to Pennington County to stand trial for wire fraud, money laundering, and transportation of stolen money. Court documents accuse Garbacz of stealing more than $150,000 between 2004 and 2012 from various parishes.

Last year, he was in court for petty theft after security cameras caught him stealing roughly $600 from Saint Therese Church. His first court date has not yet been set.