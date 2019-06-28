Rapid City Solid Wast Division gets $750,000 to improve landfill

South Dakota's Board of Water and Natural Resources just approved $24 million in projects across the state and $750,000 those dollars will be coming to Rapid City.

On Thursday, a grant was given to Rapid City's Solid Waste Division to fill the need for improvements at the landfill. With a long list of equipment in need of repair or replacement the money will have to be put towards what needs it the most which officials are currently deliberating. Although it won't be enough to fix everything the landfill needs, it is a step in the right direction.

"A lot of the equipment we have out there that's on our wish list is over a quarter century old, working constantly," said Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City communications coordinator It's in need of replacement so this money will come in handy."

The funds will help improve composting methods as well as provide larger spaces for recycling with hopes in the future to have the landfill running even more efficiently.