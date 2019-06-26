Civic Center metal detectors, a year in review

After one year of being in use the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has seen a positive outcome with its newest additions.

Before installing metal detectors anyone could bring potentially harmful items into the Civic Center. Now, people have to check their pockets twice before attending an event in order to maintain a fun and safe environment. But with new equipment comes a new learning experience, which has led to some new policies for items such as knives.

"We have a check in policy." said Craig Baltzer, the Executive Director of the Civic Center. "So they can come to our office and check it in instead of walking back to their car, we created that to try and make it a little bit better for everybody. But in South Dakota a lot of people carry knives, and some people carry big blades on them but we just can't allow them into a concert. According to the rules by the promoter."

Screenings will continue to evolve depending on the event.