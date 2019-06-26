RCAS School Board approves 2 percent raise

Teachers with the Rapid City Area School District are now seeing a 2 percent raise for the 2019-2020 school year. The reason these funds came available? More than 60 teachers retired this year, coming in just under the deadline, before the district cut full retirement benefits at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

"Our obligation for the retirement bonus or retirement fund is gone and so that's why we had so many people retire this year," says Ron Riherd the president of the school board.

After some federal mediation, the RCAS Board of Education was able to reach a middle ground with its teachers, after 4 years.

"As a board we were able to identify what our interests were and Rapid City Education Association were able to identify what their interests were," says Riherd.

Monday night at the school board meeting, contracts and the pay raise were approved but what exactly is a contract for teachers? It's a structure that shows new hires what they can expect to be paid the longer they work with RCAS.

"We want to make sure that we are not falling below that pay level but we need to do whatever we can for our educators," says Riherd.

We did reach out to Sue Podoll with the Rapid City Education Association for their side... but did not hear back.