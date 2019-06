An execution date is set for the man who murdered a Rapid City doughnut shop worker in 1992.

Charles Russell Rhines’ execution is the week of November 3-9. Judge Robert Mandel said he saw “no legal reason to postpone” it.

Tuesday, Rhines’ attorney John Murphy tried to stall the execution because the convicted murderer has pending lawsuits against the state.

Rhines was convicted for torturing and stabbing to death 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary.