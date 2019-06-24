Aerial technology catches a Rapid City man on pursuit Friday night

What began as a routine traffic stop turned into a pursuit that required assistance from the air.

Late Friday night, Rapid City police spotted a car with one working headlight and attempted to make a stop. But the driver took off, beginning a chase going eastbound on I-90.

According to police, after exiting on North Street, the car stopped on Edward Street and two passengers exited the car. A loaded pistol and a bulletproof vest were thrown out of the car. But the car and the driver kept going.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol airplane was in the area and was deployed to track down the suspect with an infrared camera.

Police followed the driver till it stopped at a home on Lawrence Drive.

Police arrested 21-year-old Mason Means, the driver of the vehicle.

The two passengers Tahnee Thompson and Ariel Waukechon were also arrested.

Police recovered from the vehicle bullets, a marijuana pipe, meth and associated drug paraphernalia.

The view from above played a key role in the pursuit. Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said it's a new tool they're planning to use more often.

"It's another tool in our tool belt that gives us a literal bird's eye view perspective on a pursuit. You can more easily follow that vehicle and see where it's going. They can give us updates to like traffic conditions and things we need to be aware of. It's just a heightened sense of awareness for all law enforcement participating in this particular kind of incident," Medina said.

Means was arrested for six charges ranging from DUI to Aggravated Eluding and two firearm-related charges.