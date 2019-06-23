Descendants of Wounded Knee Massacre go to the Capitol to revoke medals of honor

Nine Native Americans in South Dakota boarded a flight out of Rapid City Regional Airport Sunday morning to the Capitol to tell Congress to revoke Wounded Knee medals of honor.

Several descendants of the Wounded Knee Massacre gathered to head out to Washington D.C. to push for the Remove The Stain Act. It's an act to rescind all the medals of honor awarded to people involved in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre.

The Army has so far awarded 20 medals of honor.

After sending several letters to the U.S. President and members of Congress, FourDirections members ask for the act to be included in the next National Defense Authorization Act.

99-year-old Marcella LeBeau served as a nurse in World War II on D-Day and for years has asked to revoke the medals. She is proud to be going with several tribe members who want to preserve the history of their ancestors.

"I think it's wonderful to have this kind of support and we've had this support all along. And we've been trying in many different ways to bring about this horrible event to the public so that people know what happened there," LeBeau said.

They will meet Congress members on Tuesday.

