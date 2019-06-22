People enjoy outdoor activities at Black Hills Mountain Festival

On Saturday, people gathered at Founders park to take part in different races and enjoy the nice weather at the second annual Black Hills Mountain Fest.

Live music, food, and outdoor events brought people together at the Black Hills Mountain Festival.

"It's really just to showcase to let everybody in the community and those that are visiting know that the Black Hills is a gem to be around and explore," says recreation program specialist Kristy Lintz.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department puts on this event every year to emphasize the different activities people can take part in.

"What we did is we took the old Fat Tire Festival event that we started with the Mountain Bike Association in 2007 and expanded it into all outdoor recreation activities," says Lintz.

Some sponsors of the event brought items people can use for hiking or exploring the Black Hills, others helped with activities for people to take part in this weekend.

"This year they have like running races and bike races and volleyball and all kinds of stuff. I think it's kinda cool, brings everybody together, it's a nice day out so it makes it fun," says mountain biker Kelley Kurtz.

While people enjoy learning about what there is to do, many of them just like to get together with the community.

"Just hanging out with everybody, get a lot of friends down and obviously riding bikes that's what we're here for. It's kind of our passion," says Kurtz.

The event continues Sunday with group hikes and rides that people can take part in. To sign up make sure to visit the event in Founders park Saturday before it closes at 11 pm.