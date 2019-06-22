Two non-stop flights now available at Rapid City Regional Airport

The nonstop flights came in Saturday from Los Angeles and San Francisco with United Airlines and the passengers were met with water cannons from the airport's fire trucks.

The flights will be weekly between Rapid City Regional Airport and LAX as well as SFO. Both flights will operate on Saturday and Sunday, from June 22 through September 7, utilizing a 76 seat aircraft.

For the executive director of Regional Airport, this is another step in the right direction of connecting Rapid City with the world.

"We work really hard with all of our carriers and we appreciate when it pays off and we're able to add some additional flights into the mix," says Patrick Dame.

With the additional non-stops flights, Regional Airport now has 14 direct flights making it the airport with the most non-stop flights in South Dakota.