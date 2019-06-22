Mission 22 hike brings awareness to veteran suicide

Mission 22 is an organization passionate about ending veteran suicide. According to a Department of Veterans Affairs study each day over 20 veterans take their own lives. Something the South Dakota state leader of Mission 22 knows all too well.

"I have quite a few friends unfortunately commit suicide and this kind of helps me remember them and makes it so they're not forgotten. Not only should we not forget those who lost their lives in the battle overseas, we can't forget the ones that lost their battles here at home," says Chris Cooper the state leader of Mission 22 South Dakota.

Chris Cooper spent 10 years in the Air Force and 8 years ago, almost committed suicide but lives to tell his story to those dealing with similar struggles.

He put on the 22k hike 4 years ago to show veterans there are people here to help.

"Not all wounds that people come back with are visible. Many have invisible wounds that you just don't see," says Cooper.

For one member of the Rapid City Police Department, trying to help those who put their lives on the line is reason enough to come support Mission 22's efforts.

"To be able to come out and take part in it and be a part of their organization and do whatever we can. Especially with as many veterans that we have on the police department, it's a very good thing," says Dan Raetz a police officer with Rapid City Police Department.

One former Marine came to show his support.

This year he too lost a friend to suicide and is doing the walk in his honor.

"It just affected me this year. A great buddy of mine that I served with killed himself this year so I've been working through that but it affects so many people, especially veterans so this is a great way to support them and get that information out there that there is a lot of resources for them," says Connor Auteberry a former Marine.

For the first year Cooper brought the 22k hike to the hills, around 50 people showed up, now more than 100 people came to support our veterans.