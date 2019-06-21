Rapid City Police brings in most donations at 2019 Guns N' Hoses Blood Drive

After four days at the Guns N' Hoses Blood Drive by Vitalant, the final numbers saw the Rapid City Police Department bring in 454 donations, besting the Rapid City Fire Department's 376.

Overall, 830 people gave blood in 2019.

Rebecca Mendenhall, a Rapid City-native, decided to swing by and give the gift of life while she was in town visiting from California.

This is her second time giving blood this week and says it feels even better giving when you have a personal story behind your donation.

"My dad actually had a pretty serious disease when I was younger and I've always decided that blood donation is awesome because he needed, I think it's like six pints of blood when he got his operation so it saves lives," Mendenhall said.

Vitalant says the week and results reflect the essence of the Rapid City community, and its willingness to give back.

"It's been a really fun environment. The community's been great and they've been able to interact with the police department, the fire department and the Vitalant employees. The fun rivalry between the fire department and the police department has made it even extra exciting," said Brittany Sigel, donor recruitment manager for Vitalant.

With the Police Department's victory this year, they are now tied with the Fire Department for overall wins 7-7.

The blood donated Friday will be used within the next couple of weeks.

If you were not able to donate through Guns and Hoses, you can visit the Vitalant Center on West Omaha or their website to look for blood drives in your own area.