People are celebrating Summer Solstice through music

The Summer Solstice is here and people all over Rapid City and the Black Hills are celebrating it's coming through music.

Make Music Black Hills is a part of an international movement that brings free, community-wide, musical celebrations around the world.

The festival is held every year for Summer Solstice on June 21. Throughout Rapid City and in the Black Hills you could hear people perform in street alley's, sidewalks or any public place. Here in town, the Rapid City Public Library (RCPL) and Main Street Square held a variety of musical acts all day. From ukulele players to orchestras and choir groups, there was a variety of music for everyone's taste.

"It's a way for everyone to come together, regardless of your opinions of what is going on in the world or regardless of your opinions on anything in general, said Janet Parr, RCPL. "Music is a universal language, so it brings us together and it gives us one day that we can really enjoy the world and enjoy ourselves and enjoy our talent."

This festival of music is celebrated in more than 700 cities in 120 different countries.