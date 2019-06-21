Pennington County declares emergency following May floods

Pennington County is hoping the federal government can help out repairing damage suffered during heavy rains and flooding that hit the area in May.

The county commission voted this week to declare a disaster emergency for damages that preliminarily total more than $700,000.

Most of the damage was to roads and culverts in the county. The hardest hit spot was on Wilsie Road along the Cheyenne River in the eastern part of the county.

Now the process turns to Pierre where the Noem administration will decide if the emergency request will get passed on to the federal government.

"We would hope that in this process that if it's declared at a state level and then at a federal level that we are absolutely hoping that there is some assistance in helping us recoup the costs or the expenditures for repairing our transportation infrastructure," said Dustin Willett, the director of Pennington County Emergency Management.

If the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, ultimately decides to approve the request for assistance, the agency would fund up to 75 percent of repair costs.