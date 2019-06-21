Pros and cons: Meade and Butte counties consider merging dispatch centers

A couple years back, a conversation started that continues today: Should Meade and Butte counties combine their 911 dispatch centers? One of the reasons some are pushing for the change, to save money for tax payers.

"We're very limited on the tax dollars and it's very wise to spend them as best you can," says Ron Merwin the sheriff of Meade County.

Sheriff Merwin says that some in the public have concerns about the potential merger. The biggest fear: that Butte county dispatchers wouldn't know the Meade county areas and vice versa.

"Often times the dispatcher don't know where these people are talking about, it's kind of personal. If they say I'm at Big Foot Jake's Place for example, where is that? The bigger you get, the more you lose that," says Sheriff Merwin.

Right now, nothing is set in stone. Both Sheriffs will continue to talk about the pros and cons of a potential merger but they're trying to nail down a palpable plan to provide to the public.

"The concept would be that we would combine into one or the other. Probably using one or the other facilities that we could have," says Sheriff Merwin.

If Meade and Butte county to combine 911 dispatch centers, they would be looking at starting the beginning or middle of next year.